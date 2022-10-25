Decade of central bank largesse haunts taxpayers as losses loom

For more than a decade since the global financial crisis, central bankers pumped trillions of dollars of cheap money into the financial system to keep the economy afloat. Now that largesse is coming back to haunt them - and taxpayers.

Having raised interest rates to fight runaway inflation, the Federal Reserve and its European peers must make huge interest payments to commercial banks on deposits the institutions themselves created via massive bond purchases and cheap loans.

The optics of this are dire enough at a time when millions of citizens struggle with a cost-of-living crisis. Worse, it means they will have little or no money to pay into the governments' coffers and some central banks in Europe might even need taxpayer help.

"The central bank continues to send money to the banks, while we have to cut back on our expenditure," Lex Hoogduin, an economics professor at the University of Groningen and a former board member at the Dutch central bank, said. "So it's mostly a political issue."

Indeed, calls are growing to curb interest payments to banks, much to the dismay of a sector which sees itself as already having borne the brunt of a decade of low rates.