Amid wild swings, some Hungarians are losing faith in forint

The Hungarian forint's slide following Russia's invasion of Ukraine is leading some Hungarians to embrace the euro instead of the local currency, which has lost more than half of its value since Prime Minister Viktor Orban took power in 2010.

Like fellow European Union members Poland, Czech Republic or Romania, Hungary is nowhere near adopting the single currency, with Orban's government ruling out in the foreseeable future a move it says would amount to a loss of economic policy sovereignty.

But the forint, which has been under pressure from Hungary's twin deficits and a standoff with Brussels over rule of law holding up EU funds, is the region's laggard this year again and some Hungarians are taking matters into their own hands.

An April Eurobarometer survey among countries not yet using the single currency showed support for adopting it was the highest in Hungary and neighbouring Romania, where euro payments have long been the norm in used car sales and home rentals.

Both the forint's 8% slide against the euro so far this year and its volatility highlighted by its nearly 4% move over two days earlier this month, boosted the euro's appeal even further, even though its use is still limited within the broader economy.