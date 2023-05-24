Strong role of top executives is the only solution to soured loans, says the central bank chief

Good governance and the strong role of top executives can be the only way to reduce the risk of default loans in the banking sector, said Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Abdur Rouf Talukder.

Ensuring good governance and keeping default loans in check are the most important factors in the banking sector, he said at the inaugural ceremony of a two-day-long conference titled ‘Banking on Digital Transformation’ at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rouf made the remarks two days after a media briefing where Selim RF Hussain, the chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited, said that controlling default loans has gone beyond the banking sector’s grasp. Four other top executives from different banks were present at the ABB event.