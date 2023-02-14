Japan names academic Ueda as next central bank governor

Japan's government named academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next central bank governor, a surprise choice that could heighten the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy.

Ueda, a 71-year-old former Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy board member, will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8, according to documents presented to parliament on Tuesday.

The leadership transition marks a historical end to Kuroda's decade-long monetary experiment that sought to shock the public out of a deflationary mindset, and could eventually align Japan with other major economies toward higher interest rates.

In short with bullet points:

Choice of Ueda seen as surprise, may lead to end of YCC

Ueda warns against premature tightening, points to YCC pitfalls

BOJ executive Uchida, ex-bank regulator Himino named as deputies

If approved, Ueda to chair first BOJ policy meeting April 27-28

With inflation exceeding the BOJ's 2% target, Ueda faces the delicate task of normalising its prolonged ultra-easy policy that has drawn increasing public criticism for distorting market function and crushing bank margins.

Analysts expect Ueda, who had warned of the dangers of premature interest rate hikes in the past, to hold off on tightening monetary policy.