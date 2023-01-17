China's Lunar New Year travel offers spark of economic rebound from COVID crunch

Urban workers crowded train stations across China's largest cities on Tuesday as the country's mass migration for Lunar New Year holidays hit high gear, an early sign of economic recovery as officials confirmed a historic plunge due to COVID-19 curbs.

The world's second-largest economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter, data showed on Tuesday, dragging 2022 growth down to one its worst performances in nearly half a century after three years of COVID restrictions and lockdowns.

With mass travel for the Lunar New Year possible for the first time in nearly three years after the relaxing of some of the world's tightest COVID curbs, the economy stands to gain from hundreds of thousands of people a day spending more as they return to China's hinterland.