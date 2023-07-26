The OBR, the country's official forecaster, published that advice this week, in response to an order from the Information Commissioners' Office.

Dated Sept 5, the report showed borrowing from 2022/23 through 2026/27 was cumulatively on track to rise by 109 billion pounds ($141 billion) more than the OBR had forecast in March 2022, reflecting higher energy costs and rising inflation.

The forecasts - made faster and with less data at hand than for a normal budget event - did not take into account his plans for sweeping tax cuts, which would have entailed greater borrowing than the OBR projected.

It said Kwarteng was on track to fail the government's fiscal target of running a current budget surplus in 2025/26, even before his Growth Plan announcement.

"The document published reflects the OBR's preparatory work sent to the then Chancellor on his first day in office. The draft forecast did not include any policies ultimately announced in the Growth Plan," a Treasury spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Kwarteng and his Prime Minister Liz Truss lost their jobs as a result of the mini-budget, which ended the Conservative Party's unbroken 15-year lead over the opposition Labour Party for economic competency in the eyes of voters, according to polling from Ipsos.

While current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made restoring economic stability a central plank of his leadership, Labour maintains a large lead in opinion polls ahead of a general election expected next year.