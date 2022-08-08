Ship with Indian goods for its northeast docks at Mongla Port

A ship carrying goods from India for its northeastern region has docked at Mongla Port in Bangladesh in a trial run under a transit deal.

The lighterage ship, MV Rishad Raihan, arrived in the port on Monday morning with two containers of iron pipes and prefoam.

The container with 16.38 tonnes of iron pipes will be transported to the Indian state of Meghalaya through the Mongla-Tamabil (Sylhet) route while the other with 8.5 tonnes of prefoam will be taken to Assam through the Mongla-Bibirbazar (Cumilla) route, said the port’s Harbour Master Commander Fakar Uddin.