Oil price hike triggers chaos at Bangladesh filling stations

Desperate motorcyclists scrambled for fuel at filling stations in Dhaka as the government announced the biggest jump in fuel oil prices.

Some stations stopped sales for extra profit while people rushed to the others.

Long queues formed at the filling stations that remained open overnight in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh on Friday after the government published the notice on the new rates, effective from midnight.

At Kalyanpur in the capital city, Sahil Filling Station and Sohrab Service Station closed their gates and turned the lights off. Some enraged customers started calling the police. A worker at Sahil filling station claimed they ran out of oil.