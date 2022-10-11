New rates will be ‘reasonable’, PM adviser says as Bangladesh set to raise power tariff on Thursday

The government will increase power tariff at a “reasonable” rate in consultation with businesspeople amid the energy crisis, Salman F Rahman has said, while the regulator is gearing up to announce the new prices on Thursday.

Speaking at a seminar of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Dhaka on Tuesday, the prime minister’s adviser on private industry and investment said a rise in gas prices is hampering electricity production.

“It’s not a problem unique to Bangladesh. Many countries are facing the same issue,” he said.

“The businesspeople have been asked for the maximum rate at which they can buy power. And the government will also review how much subsidy it can provide to the power sector.”

“Some businesses have informed me about their desired rate. Now let’s see how much the price can be raised,” Salman said.