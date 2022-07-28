US GDP shrinks in second quarter. Is the nation in recession?

The US economy shrank for a second straight quarter, data released on Thursday showed,amplifying an ongoing debate over whether the country is, or will soon be, in recession.

The 0.9 percent annualised rate of decline in US gross domestic product in the second quarter followed a 1.6 percent drop in the first quarter.

The reading means the world's largest economy now fits an often-cited rule of thumb for a recession.

Although the "two-quarter" definition is handy for analysts, journalists and the general public, it is not how economists think about business cycles.

That's partly because GDP is a broad measure that can be influenced by factors like government spending or international trade. And the first read on it from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis is often revised quite substantially, and should - as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell noted on Wednesday - be taken with a grain of salt.

Instead, economists focus on data on jobs, industrial production, spending and incomes - and job growth in particular has remained strong so far. US employers hired more workers than expected in June and raised wages. But there are growing indications of cooling in the job market, with new claims for jobless benefits, for instance, edging up in recent weeks.