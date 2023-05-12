Pakistan needs significantly more financing for successful bailout review: IMF

The cash-strapped country of 220 million people now faces a fresh set of challenges in the form of political turmoil.

The rupee fell 2.91 percent against the greenback on Thursday to close at a new low of 298.93 rupees.

"The debt to risk cost is very high. It’s very difficult to see how the country manages to service its debt over the next few years," said Diliana Deltcheva, Head of Emerging Market Debt at Candriam.

Risk premiums were more likely to rise than fall, she said.

“We do expect as a team that there are a few countries that may not make it over the near to medium term. Pakistan is on that list next to Egypt and Kenya. We think they might require some sort of debt restructure," said Deltcheva.