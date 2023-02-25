Wage hike demanded for Bangladesh apparel workers amid price rises

Speakers at a roundtable in Dhaka have demanded an increase in the minimum wage for readymade garment factory workers amid the rising cost of living.

The discussants categorically dismissed the notion of geopolitical factors behind rising production costs in the readymade garments sector. They have blamed the stakeholders’ alleged involvement in rampant corruption for the rise.

Cost of living increased along with production costs, they argued at the roundtable organised on Saturday by Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union Centre.

The trade union leaders at the programme announced a demonstration for Mar 1 outside the Ministry of Labour and Employment to demand an immediate rise in the minimum wage.