High inflation still top concern for global economy, say economists

The poll findings, which do not suggest imminent easing by the Federal Reserve, were at odds with market expectations for US policy easing to start by end-year.

The Fed was forecast to deliver a final 25-basis-point rate increase in May and then hold steady for the rest of 2023, the latest poll showed.

The European Central Bank was expected to hike its deposit rate by a similar amount next week and then again in June, and the Bank of England is also forecast to deliver a rate rise in May.

When asked what was the biggest risk to the global economy in the near-term, a slim majority of economists, 94 of 176, picked persistently high inflation. The remaining 82 chose financial turmoil.

Financial markets spent much of March in the grips of worry about the health of regional banks in the US and Europe, concerns which have since subsided.

"As crisis fears ebb, inflation worries are again returning. Inflation risks tilt to the upside as the long-expected slowdown in core inflation has largely failed to materialise," said James Rossiter, head of global macro strategy at TD Securities.

Tight labour markets in the developed world, where unemployment rates are near their lowest in decades, was also likely to keep growth and inflation elevated.

The US unemployment rate was expected to rise from 3.5% currently to 4.3% by the end of 2023 and average 4.5% in 2024, still historically low compared to previous recessions.

Growth was expected to average 1.1% and 0.8% this year and in 2024, respectively. Economic growth in No. 2 economy China was expected to pick up to 5.4% this year from 3.0% last year.