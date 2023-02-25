    বাংলা

    Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought: sources

    The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is facing the worst drought in 60 years

    Jorgelina do Rosario and Jorge OtaolaReuters
    Published : 25 Feb 2023, 12:39 PM
    Updated : 25 Feb 2023, 12:39 PM

    Argentina's government is in final talks with International Monetary Fund officials to ease foreign exchange reserves targets for 2023 under the country's $44 billion program, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

    The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is facing the worst drought in 60 years, which has pummelling soy, corn and wheat crops, compromising already weak foreign exchange reserves.

    Discussions include the impact of the drought on 2023 goals for net reserves, said an Argentina economy ministry adviser who asked not to be named because the talks were ongoing.

    Talks are now focused on agreeing on exact figures, said one of the sources. An Argentine government source, who asked not to be named because discussions are private, said talks are ongoing but nothing is defined yet.

    Officials for the Economy Ministry declined to comment.

    A spokesperson for the IMF declined to comment as the technical work is still ongoing.

    A group of representatives from Argentina's central bank and Economy Ministry arrived in Washington this week for the fourth review of the extended fund facility programme approved in March 2022, after a failed bailout four years earlier.

    Meanwhile, Economy Minister Sergio Massa met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meetings in Bengaluru, India.

    The discussions to change the central bank net reserves targets for this year are pre-emptive, as the country did meet its end-December 2022 net reserves targets, another source added.

    The world's top exporter of soy oil and meal is also facing a rise in import costs of energy and fertilisers due to the war in Ukraine, adding pressure to much-needed dollar reserves.

    Net reserves today stand at around $4.4 billion, according to calculations from Buenos Aires-based brokerage firm PPI Inversiones.

    Under the latest review, Argentina had been set the target of net reserves to increase by $5.5 billion at the end of March and $9.8 billion at the end of the year.

    RELATED STORIES
    Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and DogeCoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, Jun 29, 2021.
    India's push to regulate crypto gains IMF, US support
    The nation says it wants a collective global effort to deal with problems posed by cryptocurrencies
    World Bank President David Malpass speaks during a news conference at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington, US, Apr 11, 2019.
    WB promises 'concessionality' in debt restructuring
    The World Bank will ‘provide as much concessionality to the debt treatment’ for distressed economies as possible, its president told a meeting with the IMF
    FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option
    IMF said differentiating is necessary between central bank digital currencies backed by the state and stable coins, and crypto assets that are privately issued
    Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a summit on climate resilience in Pakistan, months after deadly floods in the country, at the United Nations, in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan 9, 2023. REUTERS
    Pakistan will unwillingly accept IMF conditions: PM
    Pakistan has already taken a string of measures, including adopting a market-based exchange rate; a hike in fuel and power tariffs; the withdrawal of subsidies, and more taxation

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher