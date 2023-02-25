Argentina in talks with IMF to ease reserves targets amid drought: sources

The move comes as the South American commodities exporter is facing the worst drought in 60 years, which has pummelling soy, corn and wheat crops, compromising already weak foreign exchange reserves.

Discussions include the impact of the drought on 2023 goals for net reserves, said an Argentina economy ministry adviser who asked not to be named because the talks were ongoing.

Talks are now focused on agreeing on exact figures, said one of the sources. An Argentine government source, who asked not to be named because discussions are private, said talks are ongoing but nothing is defined yet.

Officials for the Economy Ministry declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the IMF declined to comment as the technical work is still ongoing.