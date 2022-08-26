US ‘concerned’ about price rise as Russian oil access diminishes

Citizens are voluntarily taking action to cut consumption as gas, electricity and fuel prices sky-rocket
The United States is concerned that diminishing access to Russian oil from Dec 5 will lead to higher prices, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told reporters on Friday in New Delhi.
Adeyemo said he had a very constructive conversation with Indian officials and private sector participants about the idea of a price cap on Russian crude.
Before arriving in the Indian capital Adeyemo travelled to Mumbai to meet private sector representatives and officials of the Reserve Bank of India.