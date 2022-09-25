Germany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia

"You can assume that nothing was left unsaid," he said when asked if he had also discussed the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago triggered a global outcry and put pressure on Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler.

A US intelligence report released a year ago said the prince had approved the operation to kill or capture Khashoggi, but the Saudi government denied any involvement by the crown prince and rejected the report's findings.

In a sign of thawing relations, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron have visited the country and met with the prince.