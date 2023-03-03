Cash-strapped countries face IMF bailout delays as debt talks drag on

These delays have been caused by a number of reasons, but debt experts mainly point to the fact that China is still reluctant to offer debt relief in comparable terms with other external creditors.

"They are part of the reason why these negotiations are so painfully slow," said Kevin Gallagher, director of the Boston University Global Development Policy Center. "It's not just the Paris Club and a few New York banks anymore."

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday the country is willing to "constructively" participate in solving debt problems of relevant countries under a multilateral framework. But Beijing has always emphasised all creditors should follow the principle of "joint action, fair burden" in debt settlements.

An IMF spokesperson said it was a "very small number of countries" that suffered "significant delays," acknowledging this was in particular where there was a need to restructure debt owed to official bilateral lenders.

However, the time from staff level agreement to lending approval had remained "broadly consistent for a vast majority of countries," the spokesperson added.

Besides members of the Paris Club of creditor nations such as the United States, France and Japan, cash-strapped nations now have to rework loans with lenders such as India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Kuwait - but first and foremost China.

Beijing is the largest bilateral creditor to developing nations, extending $138 billion in new loans between 2010 and 2021, according to World Bank data.

For countries such as Sri Lanka facing shortages of food, fuel and medicines as well as painful reforms to alleviate a debt crisis after years of economic mismanagement, the delays can be devastating. The war in Ukraine added pressure as global commodity prices soared.

"Sri Lanka going beyond March without an IMF programme will be challenging for us," said the country's State Minister of Finance Sehan Semasinghe.

"We need the programme to justify the reforms that need to be made for the economic stabilisation process."