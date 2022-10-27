China-backed AIIB warns governments not to panic-build fossil fuel power stations

The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has warned governments against building new fossil fuel power stations out of panic during the current global energy crisis, saying such moves could result in decades of environmental harm.

There is now a real risk that worried governments rush to open or reopen coal and other heavily polluting power stations to bolster their energy supplies, Jang Ping Thia, one of the AIIB's lead economists, warned.

"We should avoid making serious mistakes in this panic," he said. "Don't let a one-year crisis lock you in for the next 25-30 years."

Beijing-headquartered AIIB's annual infrastructure finance report, published on Thursday, lays out its stance for what is shaping up to be a difficult United Nations Climate Change COP 27 summit in Egypt next month.