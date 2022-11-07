    বাংলা

    Bangladesh can be a big marketing hub for 3bn consumers, says Hasina

    She urges global marketing leaders to invest in the country

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 08:18 PM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 08:18 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has urged global marketing leaders to invest in Bangladesh, highlighting her country’s potential to become a big marketing hub for more than 3 billion consumers. 

    In a pre-recorded speech to the World Marketing Summit 2022 on Sunday, she noted the country has its own market of 165 million people. 

    “There is a market of half a billion on its east and over a billion in the north. Besides, a market of a billion people lies in the west," she said. 

    She described how favourable the investment climate of the country is, mentioning that the government is building 100 Special Economic Zones across the country with all amenities available. Many of the famous companies in the world are setting up their factories in these zones, she said. 

    Besides these, she said, Bangladesh has been improving its connectivity within the country and also with the neighbouring countries. 

    "We inaugurated the country’s longest bridge, the Padma bridge, that has connected 19 southern and south-western districts directly with the capital Dhaka and other parts of the country." 

    The prime minister said marketing is a discipline that can play an important role in changing the world in terms of creating jobs and making commodities available. 

    She hoped that the deliberations of the summit will help create a better world for future generations.

    RELATED STORIES
    All countries are using forex reserves to tackle crisis: Hasina
    All are using reserves to cope with crisis: PM
    The shrinking reserves have triggered fears that the energy crisis will worsen
    Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter attends a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bern, Switzerland, Dec 4, 2020.
    Swiss minister sees difficult years ahead
    The threat of recession in the eurozone and beyond means Switzerland will feel the same, says Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter
    Large swathes of Dhaka, Narayanganj may see weeklong disruption of gas supply
    Parts of Dhaka, Narayanganj may see weeklong gas disruption
    Gas supply may be interrupted or entirely cut off due to repairs to its supply line, Titas says
    American flags hang from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, US, Jan 28, 2021.
    US dollar falls after strong jobs data
    Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the economy generated 261,000 jobs in October

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher