Bangladesh can be a big marketing hub for 3bn consumers, says Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has urged global marketing leaders to invest in Bangladesh, highlighting her country’s potential to become a big marketing hub for more than 3 billion consumers.

In a pre-recorded speech to the World Marketing Summit 2022 on Sunday, she noted the country has its own market of 165 million people.

“There is a market of half a billion on its east and over a billion in the north. Besides, a market of a billion people lies in the west," she said.

She described how favourable the investment climate of the country is, mentioning that the government is building 100 Special Economic Zones across the country with all amenities available. Many of the famous companies in the world are setting up their factories in these zones, she said.