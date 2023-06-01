Bangladesh raises travel tax to save dollars in times of austerity

The measures include a proposal to amend the Travel Tax Act 2003 to set new rates for travel within and outside the country.

In light of the economic uncertainties and a dollar crunch spawned by the war in Ukraine, Kamal stressed the need to formulate and implement financial rules 'with great prudence and foresight' to address the situation.

"I propose a multi-modal increase in travel tax rates to reduce unnecessary foreign travel among the public, inculcate austerity habits and create new revenue streams in the economy," he said.

Accordingly, air travel to North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Hong Kong, North Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Taiwan will come with a tax of Tk 6,000 per passenger, up from Tk 2,500.