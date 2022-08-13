Russia could buy yuan, rupees, Turkish lira for rainy day fund: central bank says

Experts have voiced concerns about insufficient liquidity in such currencies and about the possible risks. Inflation in Turkey, for example, jumped to nearly 80% in June, a 24-year high.

Alexei Zabotkin, the central bank first deputy governor who presented the monetary policy report on Friday, said the parameters of the new budget rule were still under consideration. He pointed out that liquidity in yuan-rouble trading has approached the levels of the euro-rouble currency pair on the Moscow Exchange.

In the first half of 2022, average daily trade turnover for the yuan rose more than 12-fold, according to the exchange.

Under the budget rule, Russia previously bought dollars and euros for the NWF, but not the other currencies. It stopped daily purchases of forex for the fund in early 2022 amid increased volatility in the rouble.

The NWF is managed by the finance ministry but is part of the central bank's international reserves, which also include yuan. These totalled around $640 billion as of February, of which nearly half was frozen under Western sanctions.

ECONOMY AND RATES

The Russian economy will return to growth in 2024 after two years of contraction, according to the central bank.

"Economic contraction in Russia will bottom out in the first half of 2023," Zabotkin said.

Inflation will slow to the 4% target in 2024, allowing the central bank to bring the key rate down to the 5%-6% range in 2025, the bank said, compared with the current 8%.

"Further developments in the Russian economy are characterised by substantial uncertainty... The main challenge in the coming years is to create the conditions for a successful transformation of the economy," the bank said.