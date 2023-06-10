    বাংলা

    Who is Hafize Gaye Erkan, Turkey's first female central bank chief?

    Her new role makes her one of only around a dozen women currently serving as central bank governors around the world

    Reuters
    Published : 10 June 2023, 03:24 AM
    Updated : 10 June 2023, 03:24 AM

    Turkey's new central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan faces the tough task of alleviating a bruising cost-of-living crisis while hoping to restore investor confidence at home and abroad after years of unorthodox policymaking.

    Appointed on Friday, the 43-year old is the first woman at the helm of the country's central bank, taking over from Sahap Kavcioglu, who spearheaded President Tayyip Erdogan's rate-cutting drive against a backdrop of soaring inflation.

    Her new role makes her one of only around a dozen women currently serving as central bank governors around the world, including the likes of ECB President Christine Lagarde, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and Serbia's Jorgovanka Tabakovic.

    Erkan holds degrees from Bogazici University in Istanbul, graduated from Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program and holds a PhD in Operations Research and Financial Engineering from Princeton University.

    She joined Goldman Sachs in 2005 as an associate and was named a managing director in 2011, making her one of many alumni of the Wall Street bank who have taken up prominent positions in the world of monetary policymaking, from former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Mark Carney to former ECB president Mario Draghi and former New York Fed president William Dudley.

    From Goldman she joined First Republic Bank, where she eventually took over as co-CEO in June 2021. Her resignation there in December 2021 surprised investors, who had expected her to eventually take the reigns at the major US lender, which collapsed in late April this year. She received a $10 million severance package, according to the bank's filings.

    Widely seen as a respected figure in the financial industry and featuring on Crain's Notable Women in Banking & Finance list, Erkan sits on the board of Marsh McLennan.

    Having spent all of her professional life outside Turkey, Erkan has no formal central banking experience, making her leanings for monetary policy unclear.

    Those who have worked with her were not surprised that she has now accepted a public role, however.

    Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit organization where Erkan once served as a board director, says Erkan was seen as "tough, smart, and effective."

    "She also expressed a deep interest in public policy and the welfare of the community, so it is no surprise that she would consider public service," Wylde said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, Joachim Nagel, President of Germany's federal reserve Bundesbank, Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco, Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, World Bank President David Malpass, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, France's Director General of the Treasury Emmanuel Moulin, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and other delegates attend a family photo session at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Niigata, Japan, May 12, 2023.
    G7 plans new vaccine program for developing nations
    The new program aims to pool rainy-day funds for vaccine production and purchases and prepare for the next global pandemic
    Signage is seen outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building, in Frankfurt, Germany, July 21, 2022.
    ECB should keep raising rates until mid-2024: IMF
    Inflation is a tax, particular on the poor, and that needs to be tackled, head of the IMF's European Department said
    Bangladesh central bank chief fleshes out cashless society plan
    BB governor sheds light on cashless society plan
    Abdur Rouf Talukder also reveals a plan to formulate a national debit card system
    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attend a family photo session at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' meeting in Niigata, Japan, May 12, 2023.
    G7 finance heads face tricky trade-off in debating steps to counter China
    Host Japan is cautious about the idea of outbound investment controls against China given the huge impact it could have on global trade

    Opinion

    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan