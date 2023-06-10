Who is Hafize Gaye Erkan, Turkey's first female central bank chief?

From Goldman she joined First Republic Bank, where she eventually took over as co-CEO in June 2021. Her resignation there in December 2021 surprised investors, who had expected her to eventually take the reigns at the major US lender, which collapsed in late April this year. She received a $10 million severance package, according to the bank's filings.

Widely seen as a respected figure in the financial industry and featuring on Crain's Notable Women in Banking & Finance list, Erkan sits on the board of Marsh McLennan.

Having spent all of her professional life outside Turkey, Erkan has no formal central banking experience, making her leanings for monetary policy unclear.

Those who have worked with her were not surprised that she has now accepted a public role, however.

Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit organization where Erkan once served as a board director, says Erkan was seen as "tough, smart, and effective."