Bank of England on brink of biggest rate hike since 1995

On top of everything else, the BoE's inflation-fighting record has been called into question by Liz Truss, the front-runner to be Britain's next prime minister.

She wants to set "a clear direction of travel" for monetary policy and to review the BoE's mandate.

But some analysts say the BoE could move warily.

Signs of a slowdown in the world economy are multiplying, core inflation fell in the latest data, and the central bank's new forecasts due on Thursday are likely to show inflation falling sharply in two and three years' time.

In its last forecasts in May, the BoE said it saw almost no growth in Britain's economy before 2025 at the earliest.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank, says a recession is coming that will force more than a million households to choose between heating their homes and buying enough food.

"Faced with this outlook, we doubt the MPC will judge Bank Rate needs to rise as quickly as markets expect," Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said.

The BoE is also due to give more details of how it plans to start selling down the government bond holdings it racked up over more than a decade of economic stimulus.

Bailey said last month that the BoE could reduce by 50 to 100 billion pounds ($61-122 billion) its 844 billion pounds of gilt holdings over the space of a year.