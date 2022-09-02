    বাংলা

    Bangladesh receives $2bn in remittances in August, a rise by 12.6%

    The daily inflow was $65.7 million through the banking channel

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 07:28 PM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 07:28 PM

    The remittance inflow sustained its upward trajectory into August as Bangladeshi expatriates sent out $2.03 billion in the second month of the fiscal year with a 12.58 percent year-on-year rise.

    In July, the country received $2.09 billion from expatriates, which was the highest in 14 months, while the daily average remittances received was $67.6 million.

    Last month, the daily inflow was $65.7 million through the banking channel, according to the central bank data released on Thursday.

    Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam credited steps taken by the government and the central bank for the increase in remittances.

    Expatriates do not require any documents now to send money, he noted. “They are trying to send more money to the country by cutting their expenses as the price of the dollar is high in the market.”

    And the process of discouraging Hundi [illegal channels] and expansion of Authorised Dealer branches of 30 banks is underway. If the AD branch increases, it will be easier to buy and sell dollars. This has played a role in increasing the flow of remittances.”

    In the 2021-22 fiscal year, remittances from expatriates slipped by 15.12 percent year on year. In the previous fiscal year 2020-21, remittances grew by 36.1 percent to $24.78 billion.

    The dollar price has been on the rise for several months recently due to a supply crisis. Besides the banks, the dollar price also rose in the open market. Banks are buying the foreign currency at a higher rate from foreign exchange houses to serve customers.

    On Jun 30, Bangladesh Bank relaxed the managed floating rate control on the value of the dollar.

    Currently the dollar-taka exchange rate in banks is around Tk 106 and in the open market, it is Tk 112 on Thursday.

    To ensure supply, Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday ordered individuals to sell off or deposit dollars in excess of $10,000 by Sept 30 or face legal actions.

    Meanwhile, demand for dollars has also put pressure on Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $39 billion on Wednesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dollar jumps to 20-year high as data supports aggressive Fed
    Dollar jumps to 20-year high
    Manufacturing activity across the euro zone shrank for a second month in August, according to a survey, mirroring a slump in factory activity around the world
    Law passed with jailing, fines for lying to buy savings certificates
    Prosecution for lying to buy savings certificates
    Parliament passes the Public Debt Bill 2022, cancelling a 1944 law that did not specify any fines
    EU mulling energy price caps, measures to cut power demand
    EU mulling energy price caps
    Russia has slashed gas deliveries to Europe since Moscow invaded Ukraine, sending gas prices rocketing to record-high levels
    Bangladesh Bank asks hoarders to sell off or deposit in banks dollars exceeding $10,000
    BB asks hoarders to sell off or deposit in banks dollars exceeding $10,000
    The latest move comes following complaints that many are hoarding dollars amid a supply crunch

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher