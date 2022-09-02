Bangladesh receives $2bn in remittances in August, a rise by 12.6%

The remittance inflow sustained its upward trajectory into August as Bangladeshi expatriates sent out $2.03 billion in the second month of the fiscal year with a 12.58 percent year-on-year rise.

In July, the country received $2.09 billion from expatriates, which was the highest in 14 months, while the daily average remittances received was $67.6 million.

Last month, the daily inflow was $65.7 million through the banking channel, according to the central bank data released on Thursday.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson Md Serajul Islam credited steps taken by the government and the central bank for the increase in remittances.