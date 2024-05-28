Curbing price rises takes top priority in budget, says State Minister for Finance Waseqa

She acknowledges the global inflation challenges and affirms Bangladesh's commitment to addressing them

The government is focused on curbing the cost-of-living crisis and ensuring food security in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan has said.

She acknowledged the global inflation challenges and affirmed Bangladesh's commitment to addressing them while speaking to reporters at PKSF Bhaban in Dhaka’s Agargaon on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working diligently to prioritise subsidies for fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation to support agricultural production and food security, according to her.

The national budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 is set to be unveiled on June 6, with discussions ongoing regarding potential changes.

Waseqa conveyed her sympathies to Cyclone Remal victims and assured that the Ministry of Agriculture will undertake measures to provide compensation for the affected farmers and entrepreneurs in the southern region.

She praised Bangladesh as a global exemplar in disaster management and pre-disaster readiness.

Allocations have already been designated in the upcoming budget to support small entrepreneurs and farmers, she said.