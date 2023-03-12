BRICS bank NDB to change its Brazilian head at government's request

The New Development Bank, the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, said on Friday it had agreed to elect a new Brazilian head at the request of the government of Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil holds the rotating presidency of the NDB until July 6, 2025. NDB said the bank's current president, Marcos Troyjo, would step down by March 24 and the NDB's governors would elect a successor nominated by Brazil to complete the term.

Lula has proposed former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff to head the bank, which the BRICS group of emerging economies set up in 2015. Lula is including Rousseff in his delegation to visit China at the end of March.