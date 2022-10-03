Russia may start providing trade finance to importers of its grain as sanctions imposed on Moscow since it sent troops to Ukraine affect this financial instrument, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is working with Eximbank and the Russian agency for export credit and investment insurance "to provide financing to foreign companies for the purchase of our products", Patrushev told the RBC business daily in an interview published on Monday.