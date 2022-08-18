SGX posts record revenue, profit inches up on derivatives boost

Singapore Exchange Ltd said on Thursday it posted a marginally higher adjusted profit and record revenues, helped by the bourse operator's push towards its derivatives product offerings amid a weak securities market.

Higher derivatives volumes for equities, currencies and commodities helped offset a weaker showing from cash equities and treasuries.

SGX's revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) increased 19% to S$252.7 million ($182.92 million), and contributed to nearly 23% of total revenues. It said total revenue increased 4% to a record S$1.10 billion.