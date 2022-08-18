Bangladesh Bank asks six banks to explain extra profits from US dollar sales

The Bangladesh Bank has asked six banks for an explanation after “finding evidence” that they raised the price of the US dollar by keeping more greenbacks than necessary.

Central bank spokesman Md Serajul Islam said they sent out notices to the banks on Wednesday.

“The banks will primarily find out the people involved in making extra profits from dollar sales. We’ve asked for an explanation from the managing directors of five local banks and a foreign one,” he said.

The central bank did not officially reveal the names of the six banks. After the Bangladesh Bank ordered the six banks to remove their treasury chiefs recently, http://bdnews24.com learnt about them from officials who requested to be anonymous as they were not authorised to speak to the media.