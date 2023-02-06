Bangladesh’s inflation slows for the fifth month after hitting decade-high

Bangladesh’s inflation has been on a downward trend for the fifth month in a row and dropped to 8.57 percent in January from 8.71 percent in December.

The Consumer Price Index had hit 9.52 percent in August, the highest in a decade.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday, food inflation in the first month of the year was 7.76 percent, down from 7.91 percent in December.

Non-food inflation also fell to 9.84 percent from 9.96 percent.