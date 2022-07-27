Finance Minister Kamal blames dollar price spiral on 'fraudulent' imports

On the government's steps to control the dollar market, Kamal said: “I don’t know who is hiking the dollar prices and why. There were some import management issues but we’re looking into this. We’ll use all tools in our repertoire to prevent this from happening.”

“It’s true that the dollar supply has to meet the market demand. But if things are done [dishonestly] ... in that case, we’ll have to take control. The government has all the tools necessary.”

Kamal said imports showed higher prices than usual. “When it was barred, the importer opened LC (letter of credit) in another bank. This is wrong. We’ll take measures against it.”