    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reaches initial deal with IMF for $4.5bn in loans to stabilise economy

    The 42-month arrangement includes $3.2bn under the Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility and $1.3bn under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 09:45 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 09:45 AM

    Bangladesh and the International Monetary Fund have reached a staff-level agreement that would see the country receive a total $4.5 billion in loan support amid global economic uncertainty due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

    The 42-month agreement says that funds will be divided between the Extended Credit Facility (ECF), the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

    “The Bangladesh authorities and the IMF team have reached a staff-level agreement to support the authorities’ reform policies under a new 42-month ECF/EFF arrangement of about US$ 3.2 billion, and a concurrent RSF arrangement of about US$1.3 billion,” said Rahul Anand, who led the IMF team mission to visit Dhaka from Oct 26 to Nov 9.

    During the trip, the Bangladesh authorities and the IMF discussed the government’s comprehensive economic reform agenda.

    The fund-supported programme aims to preserve macroeconomic stability amid the disruption of the war in Ukraine, and support strong, inclusive, and green growth, while protecting the vulnerable.

    It will also go to managing the macroeconomic risks posed by climate change.

    “The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF management approval and Executive Board endorsement, which is expected in the coming weeks,” said Anand.

    Bangladesh's 'robust' post-pandemic recovery was hampered by the war and led to a sharp widening of the current account deficit, a steep decline in foreign exchange reserves, rising inflation and slowing growth, he said.

    The country is also facing a number of long-term issues such as climate change, he added.

    "To successfully graduate from Least Developed Country status and achieve middle-income status by 2031, it is important to build on past successes and address structural issues to accelerate growth, attract private investment, enhance productivity, and build climate resilience," the IMF official said.

    “Against this backdrop, and following initial measures to maintain macroeconomic stability, the authorities have put together a program—supported by the IMF—that is expected to bolster its external position, reduce vulnerabilities, and prepare the ground for a robust and inclusive growth pick-up by scaling up much-needed social, development and climate spending."

    Some of the key elements to this plan are creating additional fiscal space, containing inflation and modernising the monetary policy framework, strengthening the financial sector, boosting growth potential, and building climate resilience.

    GETTING WHAT WE ASKED FOR: KAMAL

    The IMF will disburse funds under the programme in seven tranches until 2026, according to Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. The first instalment will be available in February 2023, he said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

    "We are going to get the IMF loans as requested. They [the IMF] attached the necessary conditions which we ourselves initiated," he said.

    The funds will come at an interest of 2.2 percent, the minister added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the communist-affiliated trade union PAME shout slogans as they demonstrate during a 24-hour general strike, in Athens, Greece, Nov 9, 2022.
    Greek workers walk out over 'suffocating' inflation
    Ferries were docked at ports and work stoppages by bus, train and metro staff were expected to cause travel chaos in the capital
    US Dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken July 17, 2022.
    Dollar stems losses as investors await midterm results
    The dollar steadied near its weakest in two months against the euro on Wednesday as traders waited on results from US elections and on inflation data this week
    Workers build a pillar of a bridge on a national highway under construction in Ahmedabad, India, January 31, 2021.
    India may trim spending for first time in 3 years
    Sources did not say which sectors were likely to be affected by expenditure cuts as discussions over revised budget estimates were ongoing and a final call would be taken by the end of December
    Bangladesh lifts loan ceiling to finance coal-based power plants
    Rules to finance coal power plants eased
    The decision aims to keep the flow of money uninterrupted to produce power, the central bank says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher