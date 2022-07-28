July 27 2022

    Bangladesh doesn’t need a bailout, official says as govt taps IMF for loan

    He says such a description of the government’s request for an IMF loan is ‘very unwanted and hurts our self-esteem’

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 July 2022, 6:2 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 6:2 PM

    Bangladesh’s situation does not warrant a bailout, a senior official has said, as the government has sent a formal request to the International Monetary Fund for a loan.
    Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, said Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves are enough to pay the import bills for more than five months, but it still requested the IMF for soft-term loans for budget support and to cut the balance of payment deficit.

    "No such situation has been created in Bangladesh for seeking bailout,” he told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, condemning reports by some media that used the word “bailout” to describe the government’s request for a loan from the IMF.

    "I've a strong reservation about the word bailout,” he said, adding that such a description of the government’s request was “very unwanted and hurts our self-esteem”.

    Kaikaus said that the government took budget support from the World Bank, ADB, JICA and IMF during the COVID-19 pandemic and none raised a question during that time.

    He said that the government received $732 million as support for balance of payment from the IMF during the pandemic while its repayment has also started.
    "So, it won't be bad if we take such kind of loan support from the IMF under the present global condition. It won't be an offence and we can seek such support keeping our head high.”

    The government usually gets four types of support from the IMF and discussions on the assistance are held every year, according to the secretary.

    "This time, a proposal has been sent to them [IMF] for balance of payment and budget support. The proposed support can be used in mitigating climate change impacts.”

    “Since our loan repayment capacity has increased, we're now getting budget support instead of only project-based loans. This means that we can utilise the funds as per our wish. This will be good for us."

    He also refuted media reports that the government will have to pay charges before production starts at a power plant of Adani Group of India. No rent and tariff will be given before power production, he said.

    Bangladesh, however, will need to pay capacity charge for the power plants, which Kaikaus said is a system used by all countries to attract investment.

