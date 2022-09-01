EU mulling energy price caps, measures to cut power demand

The European Commission is looking into options to cap energy prices and cut electricity demand as part of its upcoming proposals to tackle soaring energy costs, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday.

Russia has slashed gas deliveries to Europe since Moscow invaded Ukraine, which has sent gas prices rocketing to record-high levels and left countries scrambling to buy non-Russian gas volumes and shield consumers from soaring bills.

"There is work on emergency measures on electricity prices. There might be also something on demand reduction for electricity," Mechthild Woersdoerfer, Deputy Director General of the Commission's energy department, told a meeting of European Parliament's energy committee.