IMF, Argentina reach staff deal on loan reviews to unlock $7.5bn

The government will need to take some additional measures, known as prior actions, between the staff level agreement and the board approval, according to a source familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the measures are still not public.

The next review is expected to take place in November, a month earlier than originally scheduled.

Argentina is set to have another three reviews on its 2022 IMF programme by September 2024, though the IMF statement didn't specify what would happen with those.

The IMF's board approval of the reviews would come after a primary vote on Aug. 13 in which Economy Minister Sergio Massa runs as one of the presidential candidates for the ruling coalition.

Massa said the fresh disbursement will provide some stability through the second half of the year. Following the announcement, Argentina's over-the-counter sovereign debt rose nearly 2% on average and the country's main stock index was up 1.68%.

The country still needs to avoid a default with the Fund next week, with maturities of $2.6 billion due on July 31 and almost $800 million due on Aug. 1.

Argentine officials are working to "get financing from several sources" to meet these obligations, the source added, without providing any further details.

On Friday evening, the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) approved a $1 billion credit for Argentina, a spokesperson from the economy ministry said.

Another option to help Argentina make the payments is a potential a swap line with Beijing, a move it recently made to complete part of its June payment to the IMF.