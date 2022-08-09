    বাংলা

    German economy to lose $265bn in added value due to war, high energy prices

    Germany's price-adjusted GDP will be 1.7% lower next year and there will be about 240,000 fewer people in employment

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2022, 07:59 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2022, 07:59 AM

    Germany's economy will lose more than 260 billion euros ($265 billion) in added value by 2030 due to the Ukraine war and high energy prices, spelling negative effects for the labour market, according to a study by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB).

    In comparison with expectations for a peaceful Europe, Germany's price-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) will be 1.7% lower next year and there will be about 240,000 fewer people in employment, said the study published on Tuesday.

    The employment level is expected to stay at around this level until 2026, when expansive measures will gradually begin to outweigh the negative effects and lead to a plus of about 60,000 gainfully employed in 2030.

    One of the big losers will be the hospitality industry, which was already hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is likely to feel the pinch of consumers' waning purchasing power.

    Energy-intensive sectors, such as the chemical industry and metal production, are also especially likely to be affected.

    If energy prices, which have so far shot up by 160%, were to double again, Germany's 2023 economic output would be almost 4% lower than it would have been without the war, according to the study. Under these assumptions, 660,000 fewer people would be employed after three years and still 60,000 fewer in 2030, it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh seeks $1.5bn in loans from IMF in first payment: report
    Bangladesh seeks $1.5bn from IMF in first instalment: report
    The country wants a total loan package worth $4.5 billion, including financing for climate change resilience and to shore up the government’s budget, Finance Minister Kamal says in an interview with T ...
    Ship with Indian goods for its northeast docks at Mongla Port
    Ship docks at Mongla Port under transit deal
    The ship has carried goods for India’s northeast
    Government measures to ease inflation pain
    Govt measures to ease inflation pain
    Pandemic-related disruption to global supply chains and the Russia-Ukraine war are combining to push prices of energy, commodities and basic items higher
    After 45 months, first batch of Bangladeshi workers is set to leave for Malaysia
    Bangladesh sends workers to Malaysia again
    Bangladeshi migrant workers are going to Malaysia after a 45-month pause

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher