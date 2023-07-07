State of economy frightened government, but Bangladesh is doing better: Kamal

“We couldn’t guess how long the war would continue. Our [dollar reserves] were falling at such a rate that we became afraid. Our fears were over when we started the war [against economic challenges]. Now everything is alright.”

The minister said the loan from the IMF was not a big one. “It’s equal to the inward remittances we receive in two months.”

Asked how long the economic pressure may continue, the finance minister said: “Where are we doing bad? When one of our banks failed, they [IMF] said it shouldn’t have failed. Now three of their [United States] banks have failed this year.”

“If you put our economy into a global context, you must say that our performance is better than the others’,” he said.

Kamal reiterated his claim that the pressure of inflation is not so high despite the key indicator of the economy increasing at a decade-high rate of around 10 percent. “It was 12.3 percent when we took charge,” he said.

“And is anyone going hungry? We’re not just working to control inflation, we’ve also allocated Tk 1.26 trillion for social safety net programmes. Ten million people are getting food aid through family cards. This is the biggest weapon to tackle inflation.”

“The government is cutting taxes for the insolvent people, providing food to those who don’t have it, and giving food at lower prices to those who have a low income,” he said.