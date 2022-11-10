Indian debt attractive, but not enough to lure foreign flows just yet : fund managers

Foreign investors are unlikely to enter the Indian government debt market, despite attractive valuations, deterred by near-term headwinds, including a depreciating rupee and high hedging costs.

India's 10-year benchmark bond has largely traded between 7.40%-7.50% for more than a month now, comparable to the highest-yielding debt in the Asian emerging markets of Indonesia and the Philippines.

"The yield is attractive, but we don't have high conviction in the currency levels," said Jim Veneau, head of fixed income, Asia at AXA Investment Managers.

"If we feel that the rupee is stable, or would be volatile within a band, then we could say it's worth it for us to buy Indian bonds and leave them unhedged. But right now, it's not."