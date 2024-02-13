India markets regulator ups scrutiny of IPO documents

India's market regulator is increasing scrutiny of issue documents filed by companies going public, four sources said on Monday, amid a rise in initial public offerings in the Indian market.

The country's surging stock market has prompted nearly 50 companies to launch public issues in 2023; eight issues have been completed so far this year and another 40 are waiting for clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"The regulator has returned at least six public offer documents, as SEBI observed companies are misleading in their reasons for fundraise," said the first of the four people cited above.

The regulator is particularly scrutinising what companies say they intend to use funds raised from the IPO for, these sources, directly familiar with the matter, said.