Weak global demand, rate hikes may curtail India growth, economists say

The median forecast from the Reuters' survey of 42 economists interviewed between Feb 10 and 24 was that gross domestic product in Asia's third-largest economy could further slow to 4.4% in the January-March quarter, and growth to average 6% in the year through end-March 2024, below the government and the central bank's estimates.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has raised its benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year to contain inflation, and economists expect a further rate hike of 25 basis points to 6.75% in April before pausing until year end.

At least two members of India's six-member monetary policy committee have called for a pause in rate hikes, citing rising global and local risks to growth.

The central bank, however, remains focused on above-target inflation as high-frequency indicators suggests that stronger rural demand may help offset weaker urban consumption.

Growth recovery has held up with consumption supported by urban demand and gradual improvement in rural demand, said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank Economic Research, which sees GDP growth at 5% in the October-December quarter.

"The moderation is mainly due to a less supportive base-effect, while quarter-on-quarter growth remains positive."