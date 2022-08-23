UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst since 1709

The ONS had already factored in a fall in routine care provided by Britain's National Health Service as it focused on treating COVID-19 patients and limiting the spread of the disease in hospitals.

A closer look at the increased costs faced by individual retailers also led to a downward revision of the sector's contribution, while factory output was revised up to take account of lower raw material costs.



Britain's economy bounced back sharply last year and recovered its pre-pandemic size in November 2021. But fast-rising inflation means the Bank of England expects the economy will slip back into recession later this year.



The ONS will publish updated growth figures for 2021 and the first half of 2022 on Sept 30.