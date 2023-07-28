Egypt announces emergency moves to tackle power shortages

Egypt's government will implement emergency moves, including rationing electricity and increasing fuel oil imports, as it bids to tackle a summer power shortage, the country's prime minister said on Thursday.

Egypt will import between $250 million and $300 million worth of mazut fuel oil to manage the power cuts, and will announce a plan to ration electricity in public spaces, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Thursday.

Further directives include a decision to compel some government employees to work from home on some days in August.

Earlier this month, Egypt's government announced regular power cuts as it tried to limit consumption during a heatwave.