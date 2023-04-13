Ukraine's GDP fell 29.1% in 2022 during Russia's invasion

Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 29.1% in 2022 as Russia's full-scale invasion battered the economy, the state statistics service said late on Wednesday.

The final 2022 GDP figure was slightly better than the 30% drop previously forecast by the government.

Moscow's Feb 2022 invasion has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions, damaged heavy industry, the power grid and the agriculture sector, and resulted in the loss of swathes of land in the south and east.

Ukraine now has only highly restricted access to the Black Sea ports that are vital for grain and metals exports, the mainstays of Ukraine's export-led economy.