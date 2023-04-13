    বাংলা

    Ukraine's GDP fell 29.1% in 2022 during Russia's invasion

    Russia's full-scale invasion battered the country’s economy, the state statistics service says

    Reuters
    Published : 13 April 2023, 08:44 AM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 08:44 AM

    Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 29.1% in 2022 as Russia's full-scale invasion battered the economy, the state statistics service said late on Wednesday.

    The final 2022 GDP figure was slightly better than the 30% drop previously forecast by the government.

    Moscow's Feb 2022 invasion has killed tens of thousands, uprooted millions, damaged heavy industry, the power grid and the agriculture sector, and resulted in the loss of swathes of land in the south and east.

    Ukraine now has only highly restricted access to the Black Sea ports that are vital for grain and metals exports, the mainstays of Ukraine's export-led economy.

    The government says GDP may grow 1% in 2023 due to an improving situation in the transport, retail and construction sectors.

    The economy ministry said earlier this year that exports had fallen 35% in 2022 from the year before, and that physical volumes were down 38.4%.

    Ukraine's grain crop fell to 53 million tonnes in 2022 from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 due to the invasion.

    Another key part of economy, the metals sector, reduced steel production by almost 71% after several leading plants were destroyed or occupied.

    RELATED STORIES
    Smoke is seen during a shelling, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, on the outskirts of the front line city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Apr 10, 2023.
    Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents
    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the leak, but said, "There is in fact a tendency to always blame everything on Russia. It is, in general, a disease"
    Ukrainian serviceman throws a grenade during a training, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donbas region, Ukraine, Apr 8, 2023.
    Ukraine ‘rethinking’ counteroffensive after leaks
    CNN reports Ukraine has been forced to amend some military plans ahead of its long-anticipated counter-offensive because of the leak of US documents
    A damaged building is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, March 28, 2023, in this still image obtained from a social media video.
    Russian forces making no headway in Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Ukraine says
    The two towns along with nearby communities in the industrial Donetsk region continued to receive the brunt of Russia's attacks
    An armoured military vehicle speeds through Chasiv Yar during heavy fighting at the frontline of Bakhmut and Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, Apr 9, 2023.
    Russian forces step up strikes on two key Ukrainian cities
    Kyiv said it repelled more than 40 enemy strikes over the past 24 hours

    Opinion

    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp
    World Day for Physical Activity and our role
    Asaduzzaman Khan