Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs

Such a move would mean the EU joining China and Canada in imposing retaliatory tariffs on the US in an early escalation of what some fear will become a global trade war

EU seeks unity in first strike back at Trump tariffs
US and European Union flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 06 Apr 2025, 03:50 PM

Updated : 06 Apr 2025, 03:50 PM

Related Stories
China to US: 'Market has spoken' after tariffs spur selloff
China to US: 'Market has spoken' after tariffs spur selloff
US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff
US starts collecting Trump's 10% tariff
Read More
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Israel changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
Archer's quick redemption boosts RR's IPL campaign
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
IMF talks include budget size: Salehuddin
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
India unlikely to retaliate against Trump tariffs
Read More
Opinion

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!

Julian Francis

Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Songkranti in Tangail, a day to remember
Read More