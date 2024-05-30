Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 30, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Government collects 15.61% more year on year in revenues in 10 months

The NBR will have to collect Tk 1.2 trillion in the last two months of the fiscal year to meet the revised target

Revenue collection grows 15.61% year on year

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 30 May 2024, 12:56 AM

Updated : 30 May 2024, 12:56 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
England need Archer, Curran to step up in WC defence
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Disrupted preparations won't be excuse for England: Wood
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Windies head into World Cup with renewed hope
Supersized WC sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers
Supersized WC sets stage for new generation of T20 giant-slayers
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More