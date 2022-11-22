    বাংলা

    Almost one in five Germans dipping into savings to get by

    Some 12.3% of respondents said they did not have any money in reserve but could manage by tightening their belts

    Published : 22 Nov 2022, 10:05 AM
    Nearly one in five people in Germany have had to draw on their savings to cover everyday costs as rising inflation cuts into their purchasing power, a survey by the Kantar polling institute published on Tuesday found.

    According to the survey of 2,000 people, 19.4% of respondents said they were using their savings to get by.

    Some 12.3% of respondents said they did not have any money in reserve but could manage by tightening their belts, while 8% said they would have to find another job or government assistance because they had no money to fall back on.

    By contrast, 57.4% of respondents said they could manage without having to dip into savings.

    German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, were up 11.6% on the year in October.

