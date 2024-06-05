Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

'Modi premium' in India's financial markets set to erode after weak victory

Modi's BJP secured a third term in government but without a majority of its own for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago

'Modi premium' in India's financial markets set to erode
A man looks at a screen displaying news of market updates inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 23, 2019. REUTERS

Karin Strohecker and Caroline Valetkevitch

Reuters

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 01:25 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 01:25 PM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Coaching centres to be shut for 1.5 months for HSC exams
Coaching centres to be shut for 1.5 months for HSC exams
Modi to be sworn in for 3rd term on Jun 8
Modi to be sworn in for 3rd term on Jun 8
College student wearing headphones hit by train, dies
College student wearing headphones hit by train, dies
Upazila polls: Turnout 17.31% after 4 hours
Upazila polls: Turnout 17.31% after 4 hours
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More