How does Japan's yield curve control work?

New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's main challenge will be to phase out yield curve control (YCC), which has come under criticism for distorting markets by keeping long-term interest rates from rising.

Under YCC, the BOJ targets short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield at 0.5% above or below zero, in an effort to sustainably achieve 2% inflation.

Here is how Japan's YCC works and its potential pitfalls.

WHY YCC?

After years of huge bond buying failed to fire up inflation, the BOJ cut short-term rates below zero in January 2016 to fend off an unwelcome yen rise. The move crushed yields across the curve, outraging financial institutions that saw returns on investment evaporate.

To pull long-term rates back up, the BOJ adopted YCC eight months later by adding a 0% target for 10-year bond yields to its -0.1% short-term rate target.

The idea was to control the shape of the yield curve to suppress short- to medium-term rates - which affect corporate borrowers - without depressing super-long yields too much and reducing returns for pension funds and life insurers.