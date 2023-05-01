Bangladesh never falls into 'debt trap', Hasina says at World Bank

Bangladesh has never defaulted on loans and walked into a ‘debt trap’, Sheikh Hasina has said, calling on the World Bank and other global development partners to continue investing in her country.
Investments in the digital and physical infrastructures of Bangladesh will help the efforts to transform the country into a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041, the prime minister said in a meeting with the World Bank executive directors at its headquarters in New York on Monday.
"The present situation gives an indication of our economy's growth opportunities and absorptive capacity and Bangladesh has never defaulted on its debt repayment, or fallen into a so-called ‘debt trap’," she said, the state-run BSS news agency reported.
Hasina, who travelled to the US to join the celebrations of 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank, said her government was looking forward to an enhanced partnership with the global lender.
"We now wish to look into the future of our partnership. The World Bank must remain focused on its core purpose of poverty alleviation and development financing," she said.
"The World Bank is actively engaged in our digital transformation. Our government has kept its words to our people by building together a 'Digital Bangladesh' by 2021. We have set our next target to become a knowledge-based 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041."
"We also seek international support for trade diversification, investment promotion and domestic resource generation," she said.
The prime minister said Bangladesh hopes the World Bank will scale up its concessional financing for developing countries to allow them to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
"I look forward to the World Bank sharing its concrete ideas on this at the UN SDG Summit in New York in September," she said.
The biggest asset of Bangladesh is its resilience, she said, adding that the country achieved independence through a bloody Liberation War that destroyed its economy in 1971.
"Development journey has been far from smooth. Bangladesh experienced repeated military takeovers, extremist threats, and deadly natural disasters. In the last one and a half decade, the nation finally started turning around by tackling these challenges, and ensuring political and economic stability," she said.
"These ensure equal treatment without discrimination based on religion, race or gender. The people's representatives responsible for governance are subject to different layers of accountability," she said.
"Our strong performance in human capital formation is matched by our investment in infrastructure mega-projects. The construction of the 6.1 km Padma Multipurpose Bridge with Bangladesh's own financial and technical resources is a sign of our economic maturity," she said.
Hasina said Bangladesh made impressive gains in food security, free and affordable housing, community healthcare, compulsory primary education, women's empowerment, financial inclusion, access to electricity, and disaster preparedness.
"We wish to achieve our targets on universal health coverage, quality education, child welfare, skills promotion, urban development, sustainable industrialisation, environmental protection and effective institution building."
The prime minister said the World Bank is committed to 53 different projects involving $15 billion in Bangladesh – parts of the grants and loans of $39 billion so far offered by the bank. She noted the World Bank extended grants for the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees sheltering in Bangladesh after fleeing violence in Myanmar.