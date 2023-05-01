Bangladesh never falls into 'debt trap', Hasina says at World Bank

Bangladesh has never defaulted on loans and walked into a ‘debt trap’, Sheikh Hasina has said, calling on the World Bank and other global development partners to continue investing in her country.

Investments in the digital and physical infrastructures of Bangladesh will help the efforts to transform the country into a ‘Smart Bangladesh’ by 2041, the prime minister said in a meeting with the World Bank executive directors at its headquarters in New York on Monday.

"The present situation gives an indication of our economy's growth opportunities and absorptive capacity and Bangladesh has never defaulted on its debt repayment, or fallen into a so-called ‘debt trap’," she said, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

Hasina, who travelled to the US to join the celebrations of 50 years of partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank, said her government was looking forward to an enhanced partnership with the global lender.