ADB cuts Bangladesh growth forecast as Ukraine effect pans out

“Remittances lifted private consumption expenditure, increased subsidies and transfers raised public consumption, and investment grew on the implementation of large government infrastructure projects,” it added.

The inflation rate for FY2022 was also higher than the April forecast, rising from 6.0% to 6.2%. The change in the inflation forecast for FY2023 was even sharper, up from 5.9% to 6.7%.

According to the report, inflation jumped from 6.3% to 7.4% between April and May 2022. It was 7.6% in June and 7.5% in July.

Despite this, the change in the growth and inflation forecasts for Bangladesh were among the smallest in the South Asia region.

The ADB report also noted that remittances had stayed strong, but would likely weaken over time.

Similar to India and Pakistan, Bangladesh’s current account balance is likely to worsen as remittances fall and trade deficits rise, the report said.

Against the backdrop of monetary tightening by central banks, the ramifications of the Ukraine war and China's continued zero-COVID policy, the ADB expects developing economies in Asia to grow 4.3% this year, having previously trimmed the forecast to 4.6% in July from 5.2% in April.

The overall regional economy is expected to expand 4.9% slower than the April and July forecasts of 5.3% and 5.2%, respectively, it said.

A significant global economic downturn is also likely to weigh heavily on the demand for the region's exports, the ADB warned.

"As many economies reopen, domestic consumer spending and investment are increasingly driving growth, supported by recovering tourism and healthy remittances. But export growth

is already decelerating due to flagging global demand."

For the first time in more than three decades, the rest of developing Asia is on course to outpace China's economic growth.

The ADB expects China's economy, the second-largest in the world, to grow by 3.3% this year, after previously revising its forecast down to 4.0% from 5.0% in April.